Building Collapse Sparks Urgent Rescue in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

A portion of a building collapsed in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, leading to a rescue operation with fears of individuals trapped. The incident was reported to the fire service at 3.10 pm, mobilizing fire and police teams to clear the debris and search for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:26 IST
A portion of a building in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area collapsed on Friday, igniting a swift rescue operation amid fears that individuals might be trapped under the debris. The Delhi Fire Service received an emergency call at 3.10 pm, sending five fire tenders to the scene to manage the crisis.

Rescue efforts are currently underway, with teams diligently working to remove rubble and locate any survivors trapped within. The magnitude of the situation prompted a coordinated response from both fire and police departments to secure the area and facilitate the search operations.

Officials disclosed that construction work was in progress when the building segment collapsed, entrapping a woman and several workers. The incident has underscored the need for stringent safety measures in construction zones throughout the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

