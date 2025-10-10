Building Collapse Sparks Urgent Rescue in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

A portion of a building in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area collapsed on Friday, igniting a swift rescue operation amid fears that individuals might be trapped under the debris. The Delhi Fire Service received an emergency call at 3.10 pm, sending five fire tenders to the scene to manage the crisis.

Rescue efforts are currently underway, with teams diligently working to remove rubble and locate any survivors trapped within. The magnitude of the situation prompted a coordinated response from both fire and police departments to secure the area and facilitate the search operations.

Officials disclosed that construction work was in progress when the building segment collapsed, entrapping a woman and several workers. The incident has underscored the need for stringent safety measures in construction zones throughout the city.

