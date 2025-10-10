Left Menu

Unveiling the Hidden Treasure of Naples: A Rare Deep-Sea Coral Reef Discovery

A significant coral reef has been discovered in the Gulf of Naples at a depth of over 500 metres. This remarkable find, described as 'rainforests of the sea,' includes deep-water hard corals and fossil traces. It offers insights into marine ecosystems and aids conservation efforts.

A significant scientific discovery has emerged from the Gulf of Naples—a large white coral reef, rich with important species and fossil traces, has been found at a depth exceeding 500 metres. Identified as the 'rainforests of the sea,' these coral reefs represent one of the richest marine ecosystems, crucial for sustaining marine life.

The discovery, executed through a remotely operated submarine in the Dohrn Canyon, was part of an EU-funded sea research mission. The Italian Research Council (CNR) announced that these massive structures, some over two metres wide, were distributed along a vertical wall reaching more than 80 meters high.

The structures consist of deep-water hard corals, primarily Lophelia pertusa and Madrepora oculata species, along with black corals and sponges. This revelation offers a window into the past with fossil remains of oysters and ancient corals. The mission leader, Giorgio Castellan, emphasizes the exceptional nature of this bioconstruction in the Italian seas, promising insights into the ecological roles and future conservation strategies.

