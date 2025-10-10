Daring Operation Saves Leopard from Perilous Plumage in Pathanapuram

A leopard found itself in a precarious situation after falling into a well near Pathanapuram. The Forest Department conducted a daring rescue operation on Friday to save the trapped animal.

The leopard had tumbled into a well located at the house of a resident named Shiby in Karavur, leading to immediate action by the Forest officials. The home is situated near forest boundaries, an area frequented by wildlife.

Despite the challenges presented by the well's depth, officials decided against using tranquilizer darts and opted to employ nets. After four hours, the leopard was safely retrieved and subsequently taken to a forest station for health assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)