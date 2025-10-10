Bhupender Yadav Reviews National Progress on Pollution Control, Waste Management

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, chaired a comprehensive review meeting in New Delhi to assess the implementation of key environmental mandates across States and Union Territories. The meeting brought together the Chairman and Member Secretaries of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), as well as heads of all State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and Pollution Control Committees (PCCs), marking one of the most extensive inter-agency consultations on environmental regulation in recent years.

Strengthening India’s Environmental Governance Framework

During the deliberations, Shri Yadav reviewed progress on multiple national environmental mandates — including the adoption of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations, enforcement of various waste management rules, and monitoring of industrial emissions through Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS).

The Minister emphasized that effective implementation and coordination among States is vital for achieving India’s environmental and climate goals. He said that consistent enforcement of pollution control norms, robust monitoring, and the adoption of circular economy principles will help balance development with ecological protection.

“Our focus is to strengthen environmental governance through collaborative action, data-driven monitoring, and institutional capacity building. States play a pivotal role in ensuring that laws translate into tangible environmental outcomes,” Shri Yadav said.

Push for State-Level Adoption of the Water Act, 1974

A key highlight of the meeting was the Minister’s call for 13 States — Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh — to adopt the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, during their upcoming Winter Session.

The adoption of the Act by all States will enable:

Uniform application of consent guidelines ,

Standardized categorization of industries , and

Consistent enforcement of water pollution norms across India.

The Minister underscored that water pollution continues to be one of the major environmental challenges in India, particularly in industrial clusters and urban areas, and harmonized regulation is essential for effective management.

“Adoption of the Water Act by all States is critical to achieving our goal of clean rivers, safe water, and sustainable industrial development,” he said.

Accelerating the Circular Economy Through EPR

Shri Yadav laid special emphasis on the need to strengthen the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework — a key mechanism for achieving India’s vision of a circular economy. He urged SPCBs to step up the implementation and monitoring of EPR guidelines across multiple waste streams, including:

Plastic packaging waste ,

E-waste ,

Battery waste ,

Waste tyres ,

Used oil ,

Construction and demolition waste ,

End-of-life vehicles , and

Scrap from non-ferrous metals.

The Minister highlighted that effective EPR implementation would reduce the burden on natural resources by ensuring material recovery, reuse, and recycling at the source. He directed the CPCB to develop a performance rating mechanism for SPCBs and PCCs based on their success in implementing environmental regulations, particularly EPR systems.

“Circularity is at the heart of sustainable development. By enforcing EPR regulations effectively, States can transform waste into resources and contribute to a cleaner, greener economy,” Shri Yadav stated.

He also called for strengthening the audit and verification mechanisms under EPR frameworks to prevent non-compliance and to ensure accountability and transparency in producer-recycler transactions through the EPR certificate exchange system.

Monitoring Industrial Pollution Through Technology

The meeting also reviewed the deployment and functionality of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), which play a crucial role in tracking real-time emissions from red-category and highly polluting industries.

Shri Yadav directed SPCBs to ensure that OCEMS installations are fully operational and that data from these systems are continuously monitored and integrated into central databases for compliance verification.

He emphasized that advanced digital tools and real-time monitoring are indispensable for strengthening industrial pollution control, reducing environmental risks, and improving air and water quality standards across the country.

“Digital monitoring ensures transparency, accountability, and timely intervention. The integration of technology with policy enforcement represents the future of environmental regulation,” the Minister said.

Focus on Comprehensive Waste Management

Reiterating the importance of on-ground implementation, the Minister reviewed progress under various waste management regulations, including:

Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 ,

Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 ,

Hazardous Waste Management Rules, 2016 ,

Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 , and

Fly Ash Utilisation Notifications for thermal power plants.

He urged States and UTs to intensify efforts to ensure that waste segregation, scientific disposal, and recycling systems are effectively implemented at the municipal and industrial levels.

The Minister directed SPCBs to work closely with urban local bodies (ULBs), industries, and citizens to enhance awareness, strengthen enforcement, and promote best practices in sustainable waste management.

Strengthening Institutional Capacity and Inter-State Coordination

The meeting also discussed strategies to enhance coordination between SPCBs, CPCB, and MoEFCC, as well as the need to build capacity at the institutional level through specialized training, research, and technology adoption.

The Minister called on the CPCB to provide technical handholding support to SPCBs, especially in smaller States and Union Territories, to improve monitoring, enforcement, and reporting mechanisms.

He reiterated the Ministry’s vision of a unified national environmental governance framework driven by real-time data, cross-state collaboration, and transparent public reporting.

Toward a Greener and Resilient Future

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen environmental governance, ensure strict compliance with pollution control laws, and move toward a resource-efficient, low-carbon, and circular economy.

The Minister commended the CPCB, SPCBs, and PCCs for their ongoing efforts and encouraged them to adopt a proactive, solution-oriented approach to emerging environmental challenges.