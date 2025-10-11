Tsunami Threat Emerges After Powerful Earthquake in Drake Passage
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the Drake Passage has prompted a tsunami warning. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, according to reports from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and the United States Geological Survey.
On Friday, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake rattled the Drake Passage, prompting concerns of a potential tsunami threat. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center quickly issued an alert following the seismic event in the body of water separating the southern tip of South America from Antarctica.
The earthquake's epicenter was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, as confirmed by the United States Geological Survey. The shallowness of the quake's depth adds to the risk of significant wave activity.
Authorities in nearby regions are monitoring the situation closely as communities along the affected coastlines brace for possible impact.
