Left Menu

Drake Passage Tremors: Quake Sparks Tsunami Fears

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the Drake Passage triggered a tsunami threat. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and Chilean authorities alerted Antarctic territories and advised beach evacuations. The quake's depth was recorded at 10 km, highlighting the potential danger in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 02:41 IST
Drake Passage Tremors: Quake Sparks Tsunami Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck the Drake Passage, prompting a tsunami threat to the region, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed recently.

The earthquake, recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, led Chile's SHOA marine authority to issue a precautionary tsunami alert affecting the Antarctic territory. Authorities are urging residents to evacuate coastal areas for safety reasons.

As the situation develops, emergency services remain on high alert to manage any potential risks stemming from the tremor in the southern oceanic corridor between South America and Antarctica.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

 United States
2
U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

 United States
3
Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: UN Urges Dialogue Amid US-Venezuela Standoff

Escalating Tensions: UN Urges Dialogue Amid US-Venezuela Standoff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025