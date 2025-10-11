Drake Passage Tremors: Quake Sparks Tsunami Fears

A significant earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck the Drake Passage, prompting a tsunami threat to the region, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed recently.

The earthquake, recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, led Chile's SHOA marine authority to issue a precautionary tsunami alert affecting the Antarctic territory. Authorities are urging residents to evacuate coastal areas for safety reasons.

As the situation develops, emergency services remain on high alert to manage any potential risks stemming from the tremor in the southern oceanic corridor between South America and Antarctica.

(With inputs from agencies.)