Swift Response: Authorities Lift Tsunami Warnings in Wake of Drake Passage Quake

Authorities quickly canceled tsunami warnings after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Drake Passage. Initially issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and Chile's SHOA, the warnings were lifted within an hour due to the quake's depth and the rough seas of the passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 03:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A brief panic ensued as authorities issued tsunami warnings following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the Drake Passage. Both the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and Chile's SHOA acted swiftly, although the alerts were short-lived and retracted within an hour.

The earthquake, striking just before 5:30 p.m. local time, prompted concerns for military bases in Antarctica and Cape Horn. Chilean officials cautioned residents but quickly lifted the warnings.

Factors such as the water depth and rough seas of this treacherous area reduced risks of a tsunami, leading to a rapid response and cancellation of alarms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

