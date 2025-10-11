Seismic Tremor Shakes Kamchatka Coast
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Kamchatka region's east coast in Russia. The tremor was reported 10 kilometers deep by the German Research Center for Geosciences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 08:57 IST
An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit near the east coast of Kamchatka, a region situated in Russia's far east, on Saturday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).
The seismic event originated at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), as confirmed by GFZ.
Authorities are monitoring the situation for any potential aftershocks or subsequent impact in the region.
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Kamchatka
- Russia
- GFZ
- geosciences
- tremor
- magnitude
- seismic
- earthquake-depth
- impact
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drake Passage Tremors: Quake Sparks Tsunami Fears
Philippine seismologists report a new offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 in same southern region, reports AP.
Devastating 7.4-Magnitude Quake Strikes Philippines, Triggers Tsunami Alert
7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Southern Philippines
Tsunami Threat: 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Philippines