Seismic Tremor Shakes Kamchatka Coast

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit near the east coast of Kamchatka, a region situated in Russia's far east, on Saturday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event originated at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), as confirmed by GFZ.

Authorities are monitoring the situation for any potential aftershocks or subsequent impact in the region.