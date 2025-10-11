Left Menu

Seismic Tremor Shakes Kamchatka Coast

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Kamchatka region's east coast in Russia. The tremor was reported 10 kilometers deep by the German Research Center for Geosciences.

Updated: 11-10-2025 08:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit near the east coast of Kamchatka, a region situated in Russia's far east, on Saturday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event originated at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), as confirmed by GFZ.

Authorities are monitoring the situation for any potential aftershocks or subsequent impact in the region.

