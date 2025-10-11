Tragic Road Accident Claims Young Life in Bangalore

A tragic road accident in Bangalore has left the community in mourning after a nine-year-old girl named Bhuvana was tragically killed. The incident occurred near Panchajanya Vidya Peeta school in Rajajinagar when Bhuvana and her sisters attempted to cross the road.

Bhuvana sustained severe head injuries after being hit by a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she was declared dead on arrival, according to police reports.

The aftermath of the accident saw the bus driver fleeing the scene, prompting a police investigation to locate and apprehend the suspect. A case has been registered as authorities continue their pursuit of justice in this heartbreaking matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)