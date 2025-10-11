Left Menu

Sabarimala Ropeway Project Nears Approval After Central Team's Inspection

A central team inspected areas including Sannidhanam, Marakkootam, and Pampa Hilltop for the Sabarimala ropeway project. The site visits aimed at securing final approval involved the Wildlife Institute of India and the National Tiger Conservation Authority, among others. A formal decision awaits the central team's report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:18 IST
A central team has conducted a series of inspections at Sannidhanam, Marakkootam, and Pampa Hilltop related to the highly anticipated Sabarimala ropeway project, according to information from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

The inspections, carried out on Friday and Saturday, are part of the final approval process for the project, which will enhance access to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple. Key areas of focus included forest and Devaswom lands where trees might need to be cut.

Accompanied by officials from the Wildlife Institute of India, the Union Forest and Wildlife Department, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the team evaluated the environmental impact. The state Forest Department and TDB also took part in the survey. The project's progress now hinges on the central team's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

