Devastating Downpours: Mexico's Struggle Against Nature's Fury

The death toll in central and southeastern Mexico has climbed to 37 as relentless rainfall triggered devastating landslides and floods. The surge in casualties has prompted thousands of soldiers to work tirelessly in clearing roads and rescuing those missing nationwide.

Mexico's National Coordination of Civil Protection announced that in Hidalgo, heavy rains claimed 22 lives and severed power in 150 communities. In Puebla, the death toll has reached nine, with over 16,000 homes affected.

The state of Veracruz saw five deaths as the army and navy worked to rescue residents isolated by landslides. Overall, the intense rainfall, attributed to Tropical Storm Priscilla and Tropical Storm Raymond, left more than 320,000 individuals dealing with power outages across Mexico.