Devastating Downpours: Mexico's Struggle Against Nature's Fury
Incessant rainfall has triggered landslides and floods across central and southeastern Mexico, increasing the death toll to 37. Thousands of soldiers are involved in rescue operations. Heavy rains caused by Tropical Storms Priscilla and Raymond have led to significant damage and power outages affecting over 320,000 users.
The death toll in central and southeastern Mexico has climbed to 37 as relentless rainfall triggered devastating landslides and floods. The surge in casualties has prompted thousands of soldiers to work tirelessly in clearing roads and rescuing those missing nationwide.
Mexico's National Coordination of Civil Protection announced that in Hidalgo, heavy rains claimed 22 lives and severed power in 150 communities. In Puebla, the death toll has reached nine, with over 16,000 homes affected.
The state of Veracruz saw five deaths as the army and navy worked to rescue residents isolated by landslides. Overall, the intense rainfall, attributed to Tropical Storm Priscilla and Tropical Storm Raymond, left more than 320,000 individuals dealing with power outages across Mexico.