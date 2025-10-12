Left Menu

Record Investments Surge and Rare Coral Reef Discovery Highlight Space and Marine Sciences

A record $3.5 billion was invested in the space sector, driven by diverse startups and defense spending, noted by Seraphim Space. Meanwhile, a rare coral reef was discovered in the Gulf of Naples by the Italian Research Council, highlighting its crucial role in marine ecosystems and its threatened status.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking development for the space industry, global investments soared to $3.5 billion in the third quarter. This surge, as reported by Seraphim Space, was largely fueled by a diversified array of startups alongside consistent defense funding. Remarkably, it represents a substantial leap from last year's $1.79 billion in the same period, underscoring space as a burgeoning growth avenue within the technology sector, rivaling the likes of AI.

Simultaneously, in a notable find for marine science, a vast coral reef has been unearthed at over 500 meters deep in the Gulf of Naples. This discovery, announced by the Italian Research Council (CNR), showcases the ecological treasure of coral reefs, often hailed as the 'rainforests of the sea'. Renowned for housing millions of species, these marine ecosystems are critical for sustaining marine biodiversity but face significant threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

