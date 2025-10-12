Record Investments Surge and Rare Coral Reef Discovery Highlight Space and Marine Sciences

In a striking development for the space industry, global investments soared to $3.5 billion in the third quarter. This surge, as reported by Seraphim Space, was largely fueled by a diversified array of startups alongside consistent defense funding. Remarkably, it represents a substantial leap from last year's $1.79 billion in the same period, underscoring space as a burgeoning growth avenue within the technology sector, rivaling the likes of AI.

Simultaneously, in a notable find for marine science, a vast coral reef has been unearthed at over 500 meters deep in the Gulf of Naples. This discovery, announced by the Italian Research Council (CNR), showcases the ecological treasure of coral reefs, often hailed as the 'rainforests of the sea'. Renowned for housing millions of species, these marine ecosystems are critical for sustaining marine biodiversity but face significant threats.

