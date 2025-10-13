Tragedy in Beed: Farmer Falls Victim to Leopard Attack

A 36-year-old farmer lost his life in a horrific leopard attack in Maharashtra's Beed district, police reported on Monday. The incident unfolded in the Bavi-Darewadi area of Ashti tehsil on Sunday, as the victim was out grazing his cattle.

Identified as Rajendra Vishwanath Golhar, the farmer, a resident of Bavi village, departed to tend to his cattle in the morning and mysteriously did not return. Growing concerned, villagers notified local authorities, suspecting a possible leopard attack.

The grim discovery of Golhar's half-eaten body confirmed their fears, as noted by range forest officer Amol Munde. In response, police and forest authorities have advised residents to avoid solitary outings after dark and initiated increased patrolling measures and awareness efforts across approximately 15 nearby villages.

