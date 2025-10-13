SA Unveils Innovative Ocean Plastics Recycling Facility in Cape Town

In a landmark step toward reducing marine pollution and advancing South Africa’s blue economy, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, officially launched the country’s first harbour-based net recycling facility at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. The pioneering initiative marks a significant milestone in South Africa’s transition toward a circular ocean economy and sustainable fisheries management.

The containerised “micro-recycling pod”, strategically located at Collier Jetty, is designed to process end-of-life fishing nets into high-value plastic raw materials that can be reused in manufacturing industries — from packaging and textiles to automotive components.

Turning Ocean Waste into Opportunity

Speaking at the launch on Friday, Dr George praised the project as a model for sustainability and innovation in marine resource management.

“The solution we see here today — the recycling and repurposing of end-of-life fishing gear — provides a glimpse of what a sustainable future can look like. This is how we build resilience in our blue economy, ensuring that economic activity supports environmental protection,” he said.

The facility, housed in a repurposed shipping container, can shred, wash, dry, and densify up to 100 kilograms of used fishing nets per hour, transforming discarded gear into clean plastic flakes. These flakes serve as valuable raw material for plastic manufacturers, preventing tonnes of waste from ending up in landfills or oceans.

By targeting the recycling of ghost fishing gear — lost or abandoned nets that continue to trap marine life — the project not only reduces plastic pollution but also helps to safeguard marine biodiversity.

Collaborative Effort for Ocean Stewardship

The pilot project was developed through a multi-sector collaboration led by the OCEAN Action Network (OCEAN) and Ocean Plastic Technologies (OPT), with support from the South African Deep-Sea Trawling Industry Association (SADSTIA) and funding from the Marine Stewardship Council’s (MSC) Ocean Stewardship Fund.

The V&A Waterfront — a leading advocate of sustainability in South Africa’s tourism and maritime sectors — provided the space to host and operate the facility, reaffirming its commitment to environmental innovation.

OCEAN Managing Director Estelle van der Merwe hailed the initiative as a blueprint for future replication: “This is more than just a recycling project. It’s about protecting marine ecosystems, supporting South Africa’s fishing communities, and building a model that can be replicated in other harbours across the country and continent,” she said.

SADSTIA Executive Secretary Johann Augustyn emphasized that the project aligns closely with the MSC Fisheries Standard, which encourages responsible fishing practices and ecosystem preservation. “Mitigating the impacts of ghost gear is essential for healthy oceans. We hope this South African pilot inspires wider adoption of innovative, technology-based recycling solutions,” Augustyn noted.

Supporting National and Global Environmental Goals

The initiative directly supports South Africa’s obligations under the National Environmental Management: Waste Act, advancing the country’s Waste Management Strategy by promoting reuse and recycling within the marine sector. It also contributes to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14: Life Below Water, which calls for the conservation and sustainable use of oceans, seas, and marine resources.

Dr George highlighted that the project’s objectives align with the aspirations of the emerging Global Plastic Treaty, which seeks to curb plastic pollution through international cooperation. As part of its G20 Presidency, South Africa has pledged to champion policies that foster sustainable marine economies and responsible plastic management.

“This project complements our global commitments and demonstrates South Africa’s leadership on marine sustainability,” the Minister said. “It showcases how local innovation can drive global change.”

Scaling the Model Across Harbours

With the V&A recycling pod now fully operational, the next phase will focus on expanding the model to other coastal hubs. OPT’s self-contained recycling units are modular and portable, allowing for quick deployment to additional harbours such as Saldanha Bay, Gqeberha, and Richards Bay.

These mobile pods could play a key role in scaling up South Africa’s circular economy, transforming marine waste management from a challenge into an opportunity for economic and environmental gain. The initiative also aims to create green jobs through training and employment in recycling operations, logistics, and materials innovation.

A Shared Vision for a Cleaner, Bluer Future

The recycling project’s location at the V&A Waterfront — one of Africa’s most visited tourist destinations — is intended not only to facilitate industrial recycling but also to raise public awareness about the dangers of ocean plastics and the value of recycling. Visitors can observe the recycling process, making it an educational showcase of practical sustainability.

“Our oceans are the lifeblood of South Africa’s environmental and economic future,” Dr George concluded. “Initiatives like this show the power of partnership and innovation in driving real change. When government, business, and civil society work together, we turn waste into opportunity and stewardship into action.”

The V&A Harbour Net Recycling Pod represents a powerful intersection of innovation, conservation, and collaboration — a tangible step toward cleaner seas, healthier ecosystems, and a more sustainable blue economy for generations to come.