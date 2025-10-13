Influent Zone Plan Paves the Way for Jangpura-Sarai Kale Khan Corridor Expansion

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has greenlit the Influential Zone Plan from Jangpura to Sarai Kale Khan, a critical milestone in preparing the corridor for full operation, confirmed an NCRTC official.

The plan governs land use and regulates developments around major infrastructure ventures like rapid transit lines, aiming for controlled growth and effective impact management. NCRTC's Managing Director, Shalab Goel, revealed the approval during the Namo Bharat Diwas event on Monday.

Goel highlighted that NCRTC serves about four crore commuters and plans to boost its capacity to reach around 8.4 crore passengers in the years ahead. Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokan Sahu and NCRTC Chairperson Srinivas Katikithala attended the event, where Sahu unveiled a unique signature tune for Namo Bharat, representing India's cultural unity and joy.

