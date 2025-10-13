Influent Zone Plan Paves the Way for Jangpura-Sarai Kale Khan Corridor Expansion
The Delhi Development Authority has approved the Influent Zone Plan for the Jangpura–Sarai Kale Khan stretch, key for the operational readiness of the NCRTC corridor. The plan ensures planned growth and manages the impact of major infrastructure projects. NCRTC aims to expand its capacity for passengers significantly.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has greenlit the Influential Zone Plan from Jangpura to Sarai Kale Khan, a critical milestone in preparing the corridor for full operation, confirmed an NCRTC official.
The plan governs land use and regulates developments around major infrastructure ventures like rapid transit lines, aiming for controlled growth and effective impact management. NCRTC's Managing Director, Shalab Goel, revealed the approval during the Namo Bharat Diwas event on Monday.
Goel highlighted that NCRTC serves about four crore commuters and plans to boost its capacity to reach around 8.4 crore passengers in the years ahead. Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokan Sahu and NCRTC Chairperson Srinivas Katikithala attended the event, where Sahu unveiled a unique signature tune for Namo Bharat, representing India's cultural unity and joy.
(With inputs from agencies.)