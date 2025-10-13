G20 Ministers Endorse Global Drive for Inclusive Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems

In a major step toward global resilience, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has welcomed a landmark declaration by G20 ministers that reaffirms international commitment to people-centred, multi-hazard early warning systems (MHEWS) and acknowledges the essential role of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) as the authoritative sources of early warnings. The declaration was adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Risk Reduction under South Africa’s G20 Presidency in Cape Town.

The statement comes at a critical moment, coinciding with the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (13 October), themed “Fund Resilience, Not Disasters.” It highlights the urgent need to invest in early warning systems and resilience-building amid rising global disaster losses, now estimated to cost the world nearly US$2.3 trillion annually, according to the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

A Global Call for Investment and Preparedness

“We reaffirm the urgent need for effective, accessible, people-centred and inclusive Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems, and highlight the importance of the Early Warnings for All initiative,” the ministers stated in their joint declaration.

The G20 commitment recognizes that the cost of inaction far outweighs the cost of prevention, urging international cooperation, data sharing, and sustained investment in the capacity and sustainability of NMHSs — the agencies responsible for issuing authoritative weather, climate, and hydrological forecasts.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo welcomed the declaration, noting that it “underscores global recognition of early warning systems as a foundation for resilience, solidarity, and sustainable development.” She emphasized WMO’s readiness to support all countries through science, innovation, capacity development, and South-South cooperation to ensure that no community is left unprotected.

Early Warnings for All: From Vision to Reality

At the heart of the G20’s call to action is the Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative — launched in 2022 by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and jointly led by WMO, UNDRR, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The initiative aims to ensure that everyone on Earth is protected by life-saving early warning systems by 2027.

“Resilience must be embedded in the foundations of development,” said Secretary-General Guterres in his message marking Disaster Risk Reduction Day. “Disasters are becoming more frequent and devastating, but we continue to invest too little in preventing them. Early warnings save lives and are one of the most effective forms of climate adaptation.”

According to WMO data, early warning coverage has nearly doubled since 2015, and the number of participating countries has expanded from 30 to over 100, demonstrating strong global momentum. “Early Warnings for All is now more than an initiative. It is a brand for global solidarity,” Saulo said, adding that national ownership remains at the heart of the program.

South Africa Leads by Example

The G20 meeting in Cape Town culminated in the launch of South Africa’s national EW4All Roadmap, making it the first G20 nation to adopt a dedicated national early warning strategy. The roadmap, developed with support from the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) Initiative, outlines how scientific innovation, policy integration, and multi-sectoral partnerships can transform data into action.

“Early warnings are not a luxury — they are a lifeline. And cooperation is the code that unlocks that lifeline for all,” said Thomas Asare, WMO Assistant Secretary-General. He praised South Africa’s leadership as “a model of visionary governance, data sharing, and technical excellence” led by the South African Weather Service in partnership with regional and global organizations.

The G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group, which convened throughout the week, focused on solidarity, equality, and sustainability — key themes of South Africa’s G20 Presidency. Discussions emphasized investing in resilient infrastructure, leveraging technology, and improving community-level awareness and preparedness.

Lessons from Ethiopia: Turning Data into Action

At a WMO Member States briefing on 6 October, Ethiopia presented a powerful example of how global collaboration can strengthen national resilience. The country has developed a multi-hazard early warning and early action system that integrates meteorology, agriculture, water, health, and space science.

Ethiopia’s National Situation Room, launched as part of its 2023–2030 Disaster Risk Management Roadmap, now provides real-time dashboards, automated alerts, and dynamic risk maps. At the community level, early warning messages are translated into local languages, broadcast via radio and mobile networks, and adapted for people with disabilities, ensuring that no one is left behind.

“Impact-based forecasts and anticipatory action plans are already reducing disaster losses and saving lives,” noted WMO officials, citing Ethiopia’s system as a model for inclusive governance and localized resilience.

Financing and Innovation: Key Enablers of Resilience

The G20 declaration also highlighted the critical role of international financing mechanisms and technological innovation in bridging the early warning gap.

One of the major enablers is the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF), a partnership launched by WMO, the UN Development Programme (UNDP), and UN Environment Programme (UNEP) to strengthen global weather and climate data infrastructure. Donors such as Denmark, Belgium, and Switzerland reaffirmed their support for SOFF, emphasizing that accurate forecasts begin with reliable observations.

The ITU showcased how artificial intelligence (AI) and satellite connectivity are expanding the reach of early warnings. New pilot projects are combining AI-driven weather models with satellite-based communication systems, ensuring alerts reach remote communities beyond mobile network coverage.

Building Trust Through Community Engagement

Recognizing that technology alone is not enough, the IFRC presented findings from its Community Trust Index, piloted in Mozambique and Nepal, which assesses how people perceive and respond to early warnings. The results underscore that trust, clarity, and accessibility are key determinants of whether warnings translate into life-saving action.

“No warning or forecast will succeed if it is not trusted,” said an IFRC representative. The index is now being expanded to more countries to help authorities design people-centred communication strategies that build credibility and inclusiveness.

Towards a Safer, Resilient Future

The G20 Ministerial Declaration represents a turning point in global disaster risk governance, aligning major economies behind a common agenda of resilience, cooperation, and innovation. By reaffirming their commitment to early warnings, G20 countries have signalled that investing in preparedness is not just a humanitarian priority — it is a strategic imperative for sustainable development.

As the world prepares for the WMO Extraordinary Congress on 20 October, where ministers and experts will renew their commitments to the Early Warnings for All initiative, the message from Durban and Cape Town is clear: science, solidarity, and shared responsibility must guide the global path toward resilience.