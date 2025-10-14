Ensuring Uninterrupted Festive Power Supply in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh's Urban Development and Energy Minister, AK Sharma, mandates uninterrupted 24-hour power supply during the forthcoming festive season. Emphasizing timely repairs, public communication during outages, and cleanliness in urban areas, he aims to prevent accidents and ensure celebratory convenience for Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Chhath Puja.
In an effort to ensure a seamless festive season, Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma has emphasized the importance of uninterrupted power supply across the state.
During a virtual review meeting, Sharma directed officials to maintain a 24-hour electricity supply during Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Chhath Puja, urging immediate solutions for hanging wires and loose connections.
He also highlighted the need for timely repairs, cleanliness in urban centers, and effective communication in emergencies, aiming for a festive environment marked by cleanliness, discipline, and sensitivity.
