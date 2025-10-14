Ensuring Uninterrupted Festive Power Supply in Uttar Pradesh

In an effort to ensure a seamless festive season, Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma has emphasized the importance of uninterrupted power supply across the state.

During a virtual review meeting, Sharma directed officials to maintain a 24-hour electricity supply during Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Chhath Puja, urging immediate solutions for hanging wires and loose connections.

He also highlighted the need for timely repairs, cleanliness in urban centers, and effective communication in emergencies, aiming for a festive environment marked by cleanliness, discipline, and sensitivity.