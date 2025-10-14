Fire Erupts at Thane Automobile Facility, Prompt Response Averts Crisis

A fire erupted Tuesday night within the premises of an automobile company in Thane city, yet thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

The incident occurred at MS Auto Company in the Shilphata area, alerting the Disaster Management Cell at approximately 8:20 pm. Emergency services were quick to respond to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters from the Shil Fire Station, along with Thane Disaster Response Force, arrived promptly with fire engines, a water tanker, and a rescue vehicle to control the situation. Officials continue to investigate the cause of the blaze while ensuring it remains contained.