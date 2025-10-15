Left Menu

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki's Ash Cloud Sparks Chaos in East Nusa Tenggara

The eruption of Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki launched volcanic ash 10 kilometers into the sky, prompting authorities to heighten the alert level. Residents have been evacuated, Maumere's airport is temporarily shut, and there's potential for hazardous volcanic mudflows if rains occur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 15-10-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 08:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, erupted once more on Wednesday, discharging volcanic ash as high as 10 kilometers into the atmosphere. This development has led the nation's volcanology agency to elevate the alert status to its peak level.

The series of eruptions commenced late Tuesday, with the geysers of ash initially reaching nine kilometers high. As a result, the Geological Agency urgently cautioned residents to anticipate possible volcanic mudflows and recommended clearing a six to seven-kilometer radius around the volcano.

This volcanic activity, a continued threat since August, disrupted flights from nearby Bali and resulted in the closure of Maumere's Fransiskus Xaverius Seda airport. Indonesia's high seismic risk stems from its location on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' home to over 120 active volcanoes.

