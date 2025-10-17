HSRC’s Science Diplomacy Summer School Builds Africa’s Voice in Global Policy

In a significant initiative to bridge the gap between science, policy, and diplomacy, the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) is hosting the Science Diplomacy Summer School from 15 to 24 October 2025, bringing together participants across Africa to develop strategic competencies in addressing continental and global challenges.

Held as a hybrid event—with online sessions via MS Teams and in-person engagements at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Gauteng—the summer school is designed to prepare a new generation of African leaders capable of navigating the intersections of science and international relations.

A Continental Vision for Science Diplomacy

Science diplomacy refers to the use of scientific collaborations among nations to address common challenges and to build constructive international partnerships. For Africa, where the burden of poverty, health inequities, climate change, and infrastructural development intersect, science diplomacy has become a strategic necessity rather than a luxury.

The HSRC’s programme is anchored in Africa’s unique developmental needs, offering tools to promote inclusion, knowledge exchange, and advocacy in global science arenas. According to the organisers, the goal is to empower participants to translate African scientific priorities into global policy frameworks and ensure that African perspectives are integrated into multilateral discussions.

“The Science Diplomacy Summer School equips participants with not just theoretical understanding but the practical skills and partnerships needed to apply science for public good and geopolitical advancement,” the HSRC noted.

Programme Highlights: A Blend of Learning, Dialogue, and Practice

Participants are immersed in a comprehensive curriculum that blends theory and applied practice. Key components include:

Conceptual Foundations of Science Diplomacy Sessions on the historical development, models, and goals of science diplomacy within international relations and African policy contexts.

Real-World Case Studies Context-specific scenarios where diplomacy has shaped scientific cooperation—such as during pandemics, climate negotiations, or technology transfers.

Interactive Dialogues and Working Groups Participants simulate diplomatic negotiations, assess multilateral science governance structures, and explore interdisciplinary partnerships.

Systems Thinking Approach The programme integrates systems thinking as a framework for understanding how scientific advice influences complex decision-making across borders.

Soft Skills Development A strong emphasis is placed on communication, negotiation, and strategic engagement with diverse stakeholders—skills critical for both scientists and diplomats.

By the end of the programme, attendees are expected to have gained the capacity to map stakeholder landscapes, design effective engagement strategies, and influence international policy decisions grounded in scientific evidence and African priorities.

Empowering African Voices and Knowledge Systems

One of the school’s defining features is its deliberate focus on African knowledge systems. Participants examine how indigenous knowledge, local innovations, and culturally grounded approaches can complement global scientific dialogues.

This includes exploring:

Africa’s role in global scientific diplomacy platforms such as the UN, AU, WHO, and IPCC

Ethical frameworks for collaboration that respect sovereignty and data governance

Building networks that empower young scientists, especially women and underrepresented groups

“Participants are encouraged to identify both the opportunities and challenges facing science diplomacy in Africa, from funding inequities to language barriers and institutional capacity,” the HSRC explained.

A Strategic Moment: Science and Policy in Global Transition

The timing of the summer school is particularly important. With the world grappling with climate transitions, pandemic preparedness, technological governance, and geopolitical shifts, the demand for science-informed diplomacy is higher than ever.

African nations are increasingly called upon to define their positions in these debates, not only as recipients of aid but as contributors to global solutions. The HSRC Summer School helps fill this gap by creating a pipeline of African science diplomats equipped to engage with international counterparts on equal footing.

Format and Access

The summer school includes:

Three online sessions hosted via MS Teams

Two in-person days on 20 and 21 October 2025 at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre

Access to all study materials and readings for registered participants via the HSRC website

Interested stakeholders and participants can access the platform for resources, reading lists, speaker bios, and post-session reflections.

Building a Future of Shared Scientific Leadership

Through the Science Diplomacy Summer School, the HSRC is not only investing in the academic and diplomatic development of African professionals but also laying the foundation for long-term cooperation and mutual trust across borders. It signals a new phase in Africa’s integration into the global knowledge economy—one where science is not peripheral but central to diplomacy and development.

The summer school promises to foster future leaders, thinkers, and practitioners who will serve as critical bridges between research institutions, government departments, civil society, and multilateral platforms.