Reliance Consumer H1 revenue hits near Rs 10,000 cr; demerger expected to conclude by Nov 1

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), fast-moving consumer goods business of the Reliance group, on Friday said its gross revenue reached Rs 9,850 crore in the first half of the ongoing fiscal.

In the December quarter, its gross revenue was at Rs 5,400 crore, said RIL CFO V Srikanth during the financial results presentation.

''Our FMCG business has 2X growth on a YOY basis for H1. Q2 was Rs 5,400 crore of top line. So its pretty strong growth,'' he said.

Srikanth further said main brands of RCPL, including its beverages business Campa and in-house brand Independence, the volume growth is pretty substantial.

''Both are seeing very strong market share gains and as we are expanding the supply chain,'' he said.

General trade contributes almost 75 per cent of sales.

''We are doing a lot of on-the-ground activations to basically for the purpose of brand building and making the push through the trade channel. We have signed up several MOUs for food parks and looking up setting up manufacturing facilities across the length and breadth of the country,'' he said.

Besides, in the personal care, RCPL which had acquired Tamil Nadu-based heritage brand Velvet, will drive our growth in the segment.

It has a pretty strong brand recall and customer loyalty.

''So we will be scaling up the product portfolio as well as expanding the geographic presence of this brand,'' he said.

Earlier this year, RIL, in its its annual general meeting on August 29, had announced that it ''will invest Rs 40,000 crore (USD 4.7 billion) to create Asia's largest integrated food parks with AI-driven automation, robotics, and sustainable technologies, securing lasting cost leadership.

RCPL is currently getting demerged from Reliance Retail and will become a direct subsidiary of RIL. It is one of the fastest growing companies in the FMCG space, which crossed over Rs 11,000 crore revenue in just three years of inception in FY25.

Updating the progress on the demerger process, Srikanth said they are ''awaiting final NCLT order''.

In the opening remarks, he mentioned that the demerger of RCPL from RRVL is likely by Nov 1, 2025, subject to NCLT order.

