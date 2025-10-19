Left Menu

Buy firecrackers from licensed vendors, wear cotton clothes: HP Fire Services advisory for Diwali

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-10-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 10:54 IST
Amid the ongoing festive season, the Himachal Pradesh Fire Services has issued safety guidelines for Diwali and urged people to take precautions to avoid any untoward incident, officials here said on Sunday.

The advisory appealed to people to purchase legally approved firecrackers from licensed vendors to minimise the risk of accidents.

Burst firecrackers in open spaces like parks or large grounds, away from buildings, vehicles and flammable substances, and always keep a water bucket handy. Avoid wearing synthetic fabrics and wear cotton clothes instead, the advisory said.

Avoid lighting multiple firecrackers together to prevent unexpected explosions, stand at a safe distance after lighting firecrackers and watch the direction of the wind, and scrupulously avoid lighting firecrackers inside the house, it said.

According to an order issued by Shimla District Magistrate Anupam Kashyap, people will be allowed to burst only green firecrackers for two hours -- from 8 pm to 10 pm.

The two-hour limit has also been fixed for bursting firecrackers during Chhath, Christmas and New Year. Any violation of the order would attract action under Section 223 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

