Man with gun triggers scare at writer Taslima Nasrin event in Kerala

A man carrying a gun sparked a brief security scare at an atheist gathering here, where writer Taslima Nasrin is scheduled to participate, sources said on Sunday.The law enforcers evacuated hundreds of people from the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium and conducted a thorough inspection following the incident.Nothing suspicious was found.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-10-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

''Nothing suspicious was found. It was a licensed gun and the man carried it because of his ignorance. But, we conducted the check as part of standard procedure.There is no other threat,'' a police officer said.

Earlier, several participants, including women were seen waiting outside the indoor stadium while police personnel were carrying out the inspection.

They said it was an annual gathering of athiests and free thinkers, and Nasrin is expected to attend it.

