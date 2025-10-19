Tripura CM seeks hike in ceiling for externally aided projects to Rs 10,000 crore

Agartala, Oct 19 (PT) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said he has requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to raise the ceiling for externally aided projects (EAPs) for the state to at least Rs 10,000 crore to speed up development activities.

Speaking at a party programme at Rabindra Bhavan here, Saha claimed that while there is no EAP ceiling for mainland states, it is Rs 3,000 crore for northeastern states.

''During my recent visit to Delhi, I met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged her to either withdraw the ceiling or enhance it to at least Rs 10,000 crore to speed up development activities in Tripura,'' the chief minister said.

He said the Union minister has asked him to send the state's finance secretary to Delhi for a meeting with the Centre's counterpart to discuss the issue.

Saha said the government has been working for infrastructure building and welfare of people.

''We have initiated the process to boost infrastructure for overall growth of the state. The state's annual budget has been increased from Rs 27,000 crore in 2024-25 FY to Rs 32,000 crore during 2025-26 FY. The government has earmarked Rs 7,000 crore for capital expenditure'', he said.

The CM said the government has been releasing DA to employees in order to reduce the gap with the central government employees.

''In my tenure, I have released 29 per cent in 29 months. Still there is a gap of 22 per cent DA between the state and central government employees'', he said.

Saha added steps have been taken to fill up the vacant posts in various government departments since 2018.

''Over 20,000 regular posts have been filled up in the government departments during the past seven years. Besides, 6,000 people have been employed in the government sector on a contractual basis. We are trying to fill up all the vacant posts at the earliest'', he said.

