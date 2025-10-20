Australia Questions La Nina's Weather Patterns Impact in 2023

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology remains skeptical about the formation of a La Nina weather pattern that could potentially alter rainfall and weather conditions across the Americas, Asia, and Oceania.

While the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported weak La Nina conditions persisting through December, Australia's climate models have shown significant variability, prompting uncertainty. Senior climatologist Felicity Gamble noted inconsistency in atmospheric indicators like cloud patterns and trade winds.

Gamble described the Australian model's forecasts as weaker compared to NOAA's confidence. She highlighted that except for some islands in the southwest Pacific, there is no strong rainfall pattern indicative of La Nina, with other influences potentially overriding the expected effects.

