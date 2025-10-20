Left Menu

Australia Questions La Nina's Weather Patterns Impact in 2023

Australia's weather bureau remains cautious about confirming a La Nina pattern, which could alter rainfall and weather in the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. While NOAA notes weak La Nina conditions, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology sees insufficient evidence, with mixed signals from atmospheric indicators affecting predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 20-10-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 13:16 IST
Australia Questions La Nina's Weather Patterns Impact in 2023
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology remains skeptical about the formation of a La Nina weather pattern that could potentially alter rainfall and weather conditions across the Americas, Asia, and Oceania.

While the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported weak La Nina conditions persisting through December, Australia's climate models have shown significant variability, prompting uncertainty. Senior climatologist Felicity Gamble noted inconsistency in atmospheric indicators like cloud patterns and trade winds.

Gamble described the Australian model's forecasts as weaker compared to NOAA's confidence. She highlighted that except for some islands in the southwest Pacific, there is no strong rainfall pattern indicative of La Nina, with other influences potentially overriding the expected effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025