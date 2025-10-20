Torrential Downpour Engulfs Kerala, Triggers Alerts

Kerala was battered by intermittent heavy rains and gusty winds on Monday, resulting in flooding and traffic snarls across various regions.

Southern Thiruvananthapuram and northern Kozhikode districts experienced consistent rain and cloudy skies throughout the day. In Thiruvananthapuram-Thenkasi road, a downpour lasting nearly an hour led to waterlogging and disrupted traffic.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts, warning of very heavy rain. The State Disaster Management Authority has advised residents in landslide-prone areas and along riverbanks to relocate to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)