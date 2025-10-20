Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary Welcomes Winter Tourists with Renewed Splendor

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, shut for the monsoon, is set to welcome visitors again starting Thursday, October 23, officials have announced.

Ranger Pranjal Baruah conveyed that the sanctuary's infrastructure, which suffered damage during the rains, has been successfully repaired and renovated to offer a superior touring experience.

Famed for housing the world's highest density of one-horned rhinoceroses, the sanctuary spans 38.81 square kilometers and is home to a diverse range of wildlife, which includes leopards, birds, reptiles, and fish. Its reopening is set to woo both local and international tourists with attractions such as jeep and elephant safaris.

