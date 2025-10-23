Delhi's Groundbreaking Artificial Rain Initiative Set to Combat Pollution
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces the city's first artificial rain project through cloud seeding, aiming to combat pollution. A trial was successfully conducted with experts and government support. The initiative targets pollution reduction during the post-Diwali smog season, with further trials planned in northwest Delhi.
- Country:
- India
Delhi is on the brink of experiencing its first artificial rain, aimed at tackling the persistent air pollution. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed that all preparations for cloud seeding have been finalized, marking a pivotal technological stride in enhancing the city's environmental health.
Earlier, a trial was successfully executed in Burari, confirming the project's viability. Gupta highlighted that, with favorable weather forecasts for late October, the city could witness this innovation in action by the 29th. The initiative represents a scientific approach to cleansing Delhi's air post-Diwali.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa credited the successful trial to collaborative efforts, including IIT Kanpur's expertise. The project underscores a commitment to identify viable solutions to the seasonal pollution spikes, promising cleaner air for Delhi's residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Promise Fulfilled: Water Pipeline Launched at BSF Camp
Delhi's Air Quality Shifts: Improving Yet Alarming Levels Revealed
Delhi's Air Quality: Small Gains Amidst Lingering Pollution
Delhi Chokes: Post-Diwali Air Quality Nosedives
Breathing the Unseen: Air Quality Concerns Escalate in Haryana and Punjab