Near Miss in Bhiwandi: Building Collapse Sparks Safety Check

A potentially disastrous incident occurred in Thane's Bhiwandi district on Friday as a ground-plus-one storey building collapsed. Fortunately, civic officials confirmed that there were no injuries reported.

The Hafiz Building, located along Diwanshah Dargah road, was known to be old and had been slated for demolition, according to officials.

As the incident unfolded at 9:15 pm, quick action by the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) disaster management and fire brigade teams ensured the rescue of two individuals who were in a shop on the ground floor. Officials informed that BNMC has also launched inspections of neighboring structures to assess their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)