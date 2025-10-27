Cyclonic Storm Montha Threatens Andhra Pradesh Coast

The India Meteorological Department announced on Monday that Cyclonic Storm Montha is poised to escalate into a severe cyclone by the morning of October 28. This weather system, currently over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, is moving northwest at a speed of 15 kmph.

Officials report that as of 5:30 a.m., it was positioned at a latitude of 12.2 degrees north and a longitude of 85.3 degrees east, approximately 620 kilometers southeast of Kakinada and 560 kilometers east of Chennai. The storm is expected to continue on its northwest path and become a severe cyclone.

The Andhra Pradesh coast, particularly between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, is predicted to be impacted by severe winds reaching up to 110 kmph by the evening of October 28. Authorities urge residents to remain indoors as several districts brace for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.