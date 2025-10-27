Left Menu

India Braces for Cyclone Montha: Mass Evacuations Underway

India has begun evacuating 50,000 people ahead of Cyclone Montha, set to hit the east coast with severe winds and heavy rains. Coastal regions in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are on high alert, with schools closed and disaster teams deployed. Neighboring Nepal is also preparing for adverse weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 12:05 IST
As Cyclone Montha intensifies over the Bay of Bengal, India swiftly moved 50,000 residents to relief camps in preparation for the storm's impact on its eastern coastline. With strong winds and heavy rains expected, authorities initiated mass evacuations and closed schools in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts the storm to escalate into a severe cyclone before making landfall. Disaster management teams are active in relocating families from vulnerable areas in anticipation of the storm that could affect up to 3.9 million people. Fishermen in Odisha have been advised against going to sea.

The region is no stranger to such weather events, with past cyclones dealing devastating impacts. Meanwhile, in nearby Nepal, disaster officials have issued warnings for rain and snowfall, alerting trekkers to potential risks amid ongoing recovery from deadly floods and landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

