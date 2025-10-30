Chakmas urge Centre to construct two-lane NH to link Mizoram with Tripura

A joint delegation representing the Chakma communities on Thursday submitted a representation to Union minister Jitendra Singh, urging the Centre to construct a two-lane National Highway across the Mizoram-Tripura border, a BJP leader said.

Singh was on an election campaign for the upcoming by-election to the Dampa assembly seat in north-western Mizoram's Mamit district slated for November 11.

During Singh's visit to Silsury in Mamit district on Thursday, the Chakma delegation headed by Tripura minister Santana Chakma, met him and submitted a joint representation urging the Centre to construct two-lane NH between Khantlang border area in Tripura and Zochachhuah, Mizoram's southern tip in Lawngtlai district, Chakma district BJP unit president Durjya Dhan Chakma said.

He said that the proposed NH will connect NH-502A, a key component of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) linking India with Myanmar.

The proposed route Khantlang-Rajivnagar-Silsury-Marpara-Haulongsora-Samuksury-Matrisora-Demagiri-Borapansury-Kamalanagar (the headquarter of CADC) Longpuighat-Parva-Zochawchhuah covers some of the most remote and underdeveloped regions of Mizoram, Chakma said.

He said that the project will facilitate reliable road connectivity, promote border trade, enhance national security, and foster socio-economic development in the Chakma, Lai, and Mizo inhabited areas of Mamit, Lunglei, and Lawngtlai districts, including the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC).

The delegation requested Singh's intervention and recommendation to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for the approval and sanction of the proposed highway under the Central Road Infrastructure or National Highway Development Programme, he said.

This landmark infrastructure project, once realised, is expected to bring about transformative economic and strategic connectivity across south-western Mizoram, fostering regional growth and national integration, Chakma said.

