Smog Strangles Delhi: Severe Air Quality Suffocates Residents

Delhi's air quality has worsened significantly, reaching 'very poor' levels due to meteorological conditions and pollution sources like transport and stubble burning. High humidity and low wind speed trap pollutants near the surface, further exacerbating health issues among residents. Urgent action is needed across various sectors to improve conditions.

A dense smog blanketed Delhi on Thursday, causing eye irritation and coughing among residents as air quality hovered near 'severe' levels. Meteorological factors are largely responsible for trapping pollutants, exacerbating the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the haze will persist, with particulate matter continuing to accumulate. The city's air quality index (AQI) climbed sharply to 373 from 279, as reported by official data.

Persistent low wind speed and high humidity have heightened pollution, causing visibility issues and a spike in respiratory illnesses. Health experts urge targeted interventions in the transport, industry, and waste sectors to curb emissions and protect the population.

