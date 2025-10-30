Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Balancing Act: Fair Compensation for Farmers Amid Noida Airport Expansion

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has assured fair compensation for farmers affected by Noida International Airport's construction. After discussions with BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh and officials, an action plan promises expedited compensation and rehabilitation. Singh highlighted stagnant circle rates and urged immediate R&R scheme implementation for upcoming project phases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:14 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pledged that the state will ensure equitable compensation for farmers impacted by the Noida International Airport project. BJP's Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh announced the decision Thursday after a meeting with the chief minister.

Singh engaged in talks with Yogi Adityanath late Wednesday night in Lucknow and followed up with Industrial and Infrastructure Commissioner Deepak Kumar to address the farmers' grievances concerning land acquisition under the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway authorities.

Farmers in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district face unchanged circle rates despite surging land prices. Singh advocated for the swift implementation of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement scheme for the airport's initial phase and urged benefits from the 2013 Land Acquisition Act for subsequent phases.

