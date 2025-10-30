Uttar Pradesh's Balancing Act: Fair Compensation for Farmers Amid Noida Airport Expansion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pledged that the state will ensure equitable compensation for farmers impacted by the Noida International Airport project. BJP's Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh announced the decision Thursday after a meeting with the chief minister.

Singh engaged in talks with Yogi Adityanath late Wednesday night in Lucknow and followed up with Industrial and Infrastructure Commissioner Deepak Kumar to address the farmers' grievances concerning land acquisition under the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway authorities.

Farmers in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district face unchanged circle rates despite surging land prices. Singh advocated for the swift implementation of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement scheme for the airport's initial phase and urged benefits from the 2013 Land Acquisition Act for subsequent phases.

