November Temperature Forecast: A Cooler Outlook with a Rainy Flip

The India Meteorological Department forecasts below-normal maximum temperatures in most parts of India for November, excluding the western Himalayan region and other areas. Above-normal minimum temperatures are expected, except in parts of northwest India. La Nina is affecting weather patterns, persisting into early 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted below-normal maximum temperatures across large areas of India, notably in the northwest, central, and western regions this November. Meanwhile, above-normal minimum temperatures are anticipated for most parts of the country, with exceptions in the northwest where typical to cooler conditions may prevail.

Speaking at an online press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra highlighted a climatic dichotomy with the western Himalayan region and northeastern parts expected to experience warmer-than-usual maximum temperatures this month. Additionally, the prevailing weak La Nina conditions over the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean are influencing these patterns, expected to transition to neutral early next year.

Rainfall patterns for November also reflect variation, with most of the country likely seeing normal or above-normal precipitation, except in northwest areas and parts of the southern peninsula projected to receive less. October recorded substantial rainfall, 49% above normal, prompted by cyclonic developments and Western Disturbances, indicating dynamic climatological activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

