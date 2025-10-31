Delhi Takes Bold Steps with Successful Cloud Seeding Trials

In a significant move to tackle air quality issues in the national capital, Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood has lauded the recent cloud seeding trials supported by the Rekha Gupta-led administration. The initiative, executed in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, was termed as a 'courageous and scientific step' by the minister.

IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agarwal confirmed the success of the operations, with measurable reductions in pollutants. The PM2.5 levels decreased by 6 to 11 percent, while PM10 levels saw a drop of 14 to 21 percent wherever the trials were implemented.

Sood criticized the previous government's inaction due to a lack of central approval, contrasting it with the current administration's proactive approach, obtaining necessary permissions including from the DGCA, to responsibly complete the trials. Plans are underway to conduct more trials, reinforcing the commitment to improve Delhi's environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)