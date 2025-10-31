Tragic Incident: Indian Gaur Dies During Relocation at Bannerghatta Biological Park
An Indian gaur died during a relocation operation at Bannerghatta Biological Park. The transfer, conducted as part of an animal exchange program with Nehru Zoological Park, was monitored by veterinary and forest officials. Despite precautions, the animal succumbed, and a post-mortem is underway to determine the cause.
An Indian gaur met a tragic end during a relocation attempt at Bannerghatta Biological Park, officials disclosed.
The incident occurred around 11 am as the animal was being transferred to a quarantine area, part of an official exchange program with Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park.
The operation adhered to approved procedures, supervised by veterinary and forest personnel, yet despite precautions, the gaur died. A post-mortem is underway to identify the cause.
