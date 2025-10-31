Tragic Incident: Indian Gaur Dies During Relocation at Bannerghatta Biological Park

An Indian gaur met a tragic end during a relocation attempt at Bannerghatta Biological Park, officials disclosed.

The incident occurred around 11 am as the animal was being transferred to a quarantine area, part of an official exchange program with Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park.

The operation adhered to approved procedures, supervised by veterinary and forest personnel, yet despite precautions, the gaur died. A post-mortem is underway to identify the cause.

