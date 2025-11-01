Left Menu

Rajasthan's Weather: A Dance of Rain and Temperature Drops

Parts of Rajasthan are forecasted to experience light rainfall and cooler temperatures due to a new weather system. A depression over the Arabian Sea evolved into a low-pressure area, influencing weather conditions. A western disturbance may cause more showers and thunderstorms from November 3, followed by a dry spell.

Rajasthan is set for a weather shift as parts of the state will see light rainfall and a dip in temperatures over the coming days, prompted by a new weather system, according to the Meteorological Centre.

The MeT office reports that a depression in the Arabian Sea has dissipated into a well-marked low-pressure area, affecting weather patterns. Isolated showers are expected in Udaipur and Kota divisions this weekend, while dryness persists elsewhere.

A western disturbance may become active from November 3, bringing rain and thunderstorms to Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions. Cloudy skies will likely cover parts of Bikaner, and from November 5, dry weather will prevail, with northerly winds possibly dropping temperatures by 2-4 degrees.

