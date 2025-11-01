Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Paves Path to Progress: New Apps, Tourism & Infrastructure Unveiled

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu introduced various key projects in West Kameng district, focusing on drug prevention, child safety, tourism, and infrastructure. The initiatives, including apps and community health programs, aim to improve local livelihoods, connectivity, and citizen wellbeing, reflecting the government's commitment to healing and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in a strategic move for the state's development, unveiled a range of significant initiatives in the West Kameng district. These new projects span various sectors, including anti-drug efforts, child protection, tourism enhancement, and infrastructure expansion, embodying a vision of 'healing, hope, and progress' for all citizens.

Among the innovations, the Yodha-Bandhu app aims to support youth facing substance abuse and emotional challenges by providing confidential connections to healthcare professionals. In parallel, the Choo-Man-Tar game educates children on safe and unsafe touch, fostering awareness and protection.

Khandu further boosted local tourism by launching the Yakatopia app for comprehensive travel insights, and spearheaded infrastructure advancements like roads, bridges, and sports facilities, promising to enhance connectivity and promote sustainable community development in the region.

