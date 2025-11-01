Arunachal Pradesh Paves Path to Progress: New Apps, Tourism & Infrastructure Unveiled

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in a strategic move for the state's development, unveiled a range of significant initiatives in the West Kameng district. These new projects span various sectors, including anti-drug efforts, child protection, tourism enhancement, and infrastructure expansion, embodying a vision of 'healing, hope, and progress' for all citizens.

Among the innovations, the Yodha-Bandhu app aims to support youth facing substance abuse and emotional challenges by providing confidential connections to healthcare professionals. In parallel, the Choo-Man-Tar game educates children on safe and unsafe touch, fostering awareness and protection.

Khandu further boosted local tourism by launching the Yakatopia app for comprehensive travel insights, and spearheaded infrastructure advancements like roads, bridges, and sports facilities, promising to enhance connectivity and promote sustainable community development in the region.