Key Infrastructure Projects in Palghar: Progress and Challenges

Palghar's administration, led by Collector Indu Rani Jakhar, conducted a review meeting to evaluate land acquisition progress for major railway and infrastructure projects. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train and other railway lines were discussed. Land acquisition is nearly complete, and officials are addressing remaining administrative and financial hurdles to ensure timely project completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 28-12-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Palghar's key infrastructure projects are under rigorous review as Collector Indu Rani Jakhar spearheaded a high-level meeting for evaluating land acquisition proceedings.

Focusing on major undertakings like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train and various railway expansions, authorities discussed strategies to overcome administrative delays.

With most land acquisition complete, efforts now center on swiftly resolving financial and clearance issues, aiming for prompt project delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

