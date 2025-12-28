Key Infrastructure Projects in Palghar: Progress and Challenges

Palghar's key infrastructure projects are under rigorous review as Collector Indu Rani Jakhar spearheaded a high-level meeting for evaluating land acquisition proceedings.

Focusing on major undertakings like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train and various railway expansions, authorities discussed strategies to overcome administrative delays.

With most land acquisition complete, efforts now center on swiftly resolving financial and clearance issues, aiming for prompt project delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)