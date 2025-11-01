ISRO's Bahubali: Lifting India to Space Frontiers

ISRO has announced the commencement of the countdown for its largest ever communication satellite, CMS-03, which weighs 4,410 kg. Set to launch from the Sriharikota spaceport, this satellite promises to bolster India's communication capabilities significantly.

The LVM3-M5 rocket, affectionately called 'Bahubali' due to its heavy-lifting prowess, will carry the satellite into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. This marks the fifth operational flight for the LVM3, which is pivotal in placing heavy payloads in space efficiently.

The upcoming mission on November 2 highlights ISRO's advancements, showcasing indigenous technology's role in conquering new frontiers in space, a journey that included the success of India's recent Chandrayaan-3 mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)