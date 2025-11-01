Left Menu

ISRO's Bahubali: Lifting India to Space Frontiers

ISRO is set to launch its heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, weighing 4,410 kg, into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit using the LVM3-M5 rocket, also known as 'Bahubali.' The launch, scheduled for November 2, marks another significant achievement in India's space endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO has announced the commencement of the countdown for its largest ever communication satellite, CMS-03, which weighs 4,410 kg. Set to launch from the Sriharikota spaceport, this satellite promises to bolster India's communication capabilities significantly.

The LVM3-M5 rocket, affectionately called 'Bahubali' due to its heavy-lifting prowess, will carry the satellite into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. This marks the fifth operational flight for the LVM3, which is pivotal in placing heavy payloads in space efficiently.

The upcoming mission on November 2 highlights ISRO's advancements, showcasing indigenous technology's role in conquering new frontiers in space, a journey that included the success of India's recent Chandrayaan-3 mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

