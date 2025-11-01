Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Plummets to 'Very Poor' Levels
Delhi's air quality worsened significantly, entering the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 303. Visibility dropped due to combined smoke and fog effects. Wazirpur recorded the highest pollution with an AQI of 383. IMD predicts similar weather conditions for Sunday.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's air quality further deteriorated on Saturday, plunging into the 'very poor' category as the overall AQI soared to 303, a marked jump from the previous day's 218. The city grappled with reduced visibility due to smoke and fog.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported visibility at Safdarjung at 900 metres, with calm winds, while Palam had a visibility of 1,300 metres with south-southwesterly winds at 4 kmph.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), out of 38 monitoring stations, 26 logged 'very poor' air quality, with Wazirpur topping the list at an AQI of 383. Forecasts suggest persistent shallow fog and hazy conditions on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi air quality
- AQI
- pollution
- fog
- smoke
- IMD
- CPCB
- visibility
- weather forecast
- environment
ALSO READ
Crisis at New Mexico Refinery: Explosion Sends Smoke Over Artesia
Mizoram's Smoke-Free Generation: Youth Campaign 3.0 Takes Off
Cyclone Montha: Landfall process starts, to continue for 3-4 hours: IMD.
Moisture content predicted by IMD was low at 10-15 pc, which is not ideal for cloud seeding: Official Delhi govt report.
Pakistan’s Statistical Smokescreen: Economic Data Under Scrutiny