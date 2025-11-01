Left Menu

Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Plummets to 'Very Poor' Levels

Delhi's air quality worsened significantly, entering the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 303. Visibility dropped due to combined smoke and fog effects. Wazirpur recorded the highest pollution with an AQI of 383. IMD predicts similar weather conditions for Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:08 IST
Delhi's air quality further deteriorated on Saturday, plunging into the 'very poor' category as the overall AQI soared to 303, a marked jump from the previous day's 218. The city grappled with reduced visibility due to smoke and fog.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported visibility at Safdarjung at 900 metres, with calm winds, while Palam had a visibility of 1,300 metres with south-southwesterly winds at 4 kmph.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), out of 38 monitoring stations, 26 logged 'very poor' air quality, with Wazirpur topping the list at an AQI of 383. Forecasts suggest persistent shallow fog and hazy conditions on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

