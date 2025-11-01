Urgent Efforts Underway to Restore Dhauli Ganga's Natural Flow

Chamoli authorities have initiated efforts to clear debris that is obstructing the flow of the Dhauli Ganga, causing a temporary lake to form. This situation has arisen after a flood during the monsoon season led to the accumulation of debris near the Tamak drain in Chamoli's Niti Valley.

To tackle the issue, earthmovers have been deployed to facilitate the normal flow of water in the river. Officials stated that debris in the Tamak drain has partially blocked the Dhauli River's flow, forming a temporary lake measuring approximately 300 meters in length, 60 meters in width, and three meters in depth where the Ghil Ganga and Dhauli Ganga meet.

Currently, water is only flowing through a quarter of the river, roughly 15 meters, but efforts are underway to increase the width of the water flow to 30 meters. Dr. Mahendra Pratap Singh Bisht from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University visited the area and voiced his concerns about the newly formed lake.

(With inputs from agencies.)