Aftermath of Hurricane Melissa: Jamaica's Struggle for Recovery and Resilience

Rescue operations have intensified in Jamaica following the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa. Aid workers are diligently distributing essential supplies, such as food and water, to communities still cut off days after the storm's onslaught.

In the severely affected areas of St Elizabeth and Westmoreland, resources are finally reaching residents who have been isolated by debris-strewn roads and damaged infrastructure. The Jamaica Defence Force has established a satellite disaster relief site to expedite aid distribution.

The hurricane, among the strongest to hit the Caribbean, has resulted in substantial fatalities and left many without basic amenities. The focus now shifts to restoring services and rebuilding, as international aid and local initiatives converge to support recovery efforts.

