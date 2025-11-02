Healthcare Under Siege: FDA Crackdowns, Soccer Injuries, and Legal Battles

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is intensifying its efforts to protect children's health by targeting unapproved fluoride-based prescription drugs. The crackdown is part of a federal initiative led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., aimed at removing potentially harmful fluoride supplements from the market.

Recent research published by Coventry University has linked poor childhood movement skills with a spike in ACL injuries, particularly in young girls engaged in sports like soccer. This finding underscores the need for early physical education to prevent future health issues, as illustrated by the injury of England striker Michelle Agyemang.

In other health news, Novo Nordisk is nearing completion of its restructuring plan, resulting in 9,000 job cuts. Meanwhile, a bird flu outbreak in Hungary raises alarms in Europe, and Pfizer's legal battle over an obesity drug merger adds legal tension to the pharmaceutical sector.

