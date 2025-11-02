India's 'Bahubali' Rocket Empowers Space Ambitions with Successful Satellite Launch

In a remarkable achievement, ISRO has successfully launched its heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, using an indigenously developed LVM3-M5 rocket, affectionately termed 'Bahubali.' The operation, executed from Indian soil, signifies a giant leap in the nation's space ambitions, reinforcing India's self-reliance in satellite launches.

The CMS-03 satellite, weighing 4,410 kg, is engineered to provide multi-band communication services over a vast oceanic region, including the Indian landmass. This accomplishment marks a significant stride in logistical capabilities, as highlighted by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, who praised the precise insertion of the satellite into its designated orbit.

This mission further solidifies ISRO's impressive track record, having achieved a 100 percent success rate in LVM3 launches. Sunday's achievement comes as a testament to the dedication of ISRO scientists who overcame adverse weather conditions, thereby marking another prestigious milestone post the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lunar success.

