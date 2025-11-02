Tragedy on Kaudiyala River: Ongoing Search for Missing Villagers

Rescue teams discovered two more bodies from the Kaudiyala river, raising the death toll to three after a boat capsized near Bharathapur village. The recovery came four days post-tragedy, with six villagers still listed as missing, said official sources.

The tragic mishap occurred on Wednesday evening when the vessel carrying 22 individuals overturned. Thirteen of them were rescued the same night, while the body of a 60-year-old woman was found earlier.

Search efforts, led by National Disaster Response Force teams, continue despite continuous rain and strong currents worsening the situation. Meanwhile, officials confirm that the remains found belong to the boatman and a female passenger, after identification by family members.

