Left Menu

Tragedy on Kaudiyala River: Ongoing Search for Missing Villagers

The search for villagers missing after a boat capsized in the Kaudiyala river continues, with two more bodies recovered, bringing the death toll to three. Rescue operations face challenges due to harsh weather, with six villagers still unaccounted for. Efforts by NDRF and other teams are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:29 IST
Tragedy on Kaudiyala River: Ongoing Search for Missing Villagers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue teams discovered two more bodies from the Kaudiyala river, raising the death toll to three after a boat capsized near Bharathapur village. The recovery came four days post-tragedy, with six villagers still listed as missing, said official sources.

The tragic mishap occurred on Wednesday evening when the vessel carrying 22 individuals overturned. Thirteen of them were rescued the same night, while the body of a 60-year-old woman was found earlier.

Search efforts, led by National Disaster Response Force teams, continue despite continuous rain and strong currents worsening the situation. Meanwhile, officials confirm that the remains found belong to the boatman and a female passenger, after identification by family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025