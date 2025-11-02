Controversy Surrounds Bengaluru's Proposed Tunnel Road Project

BJP leaders launched a signature campaign at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, opposing the state government's tunnel road project in Bengaluru. They labeled it a 'VIP corridor,' alleging it primarily benefits the elite while threatening the environment.

Key BJP figures like R Ashoka and Tejasvi Surya rallied against the project, which they cautioned could harm Lalbagh's ecological balance. In response, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar was open to suggestions but defended the tunnel's utility for easing traffic snarls.

The project, designed to connect Silk Board and Hebbal, faces criticism over costs and feasibility. Critics insist on metro expansion as a more inclusive and sustainable solution, given Bengaluru's developing public transport needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)