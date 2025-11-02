Left Menu

Cloud Seeding: Delhi's Experimental Step Towards Cleaner Skies

Recent cloud seeding trials in New Delhi were experimental steps to assess their feasibility in combating air pollution. Conducted by the Delhi government and IIT Kanpur, the trials aimed to improve air quality, though outcomes are uncertain. Critics argue that results have been minimally impactful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:37 IST
Cloud Seeding: Delhi's Experimental Step Towards Cleaner Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent cloud seeding trials conducted in New Delhi were described as experimental, highlighting the necessity to explore their feasibility before potential implementation, according to M Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES). He emphasized the importance of trials for gathering data, which can lead to either success or failure.

Attending the 11th WMO Scientific Conference on Weather Modification at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, Ravichandran addressed the trials carried out by the Delhi government in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, which aimed to alleviate the city's air pollution crisis. Despite some criticism from political circles, the trials are seen as a valuable step in gathering crucial information on cloud seeding.

Ravichandran remarked that experimentation is necessary for knowledge acquisition and that new scientific advancements, such as Artificial Intelligence, continue to support research efforts. He mentioned that policies might need to evolve to guide future experiments while acknowledging the importance of learning from both successes and failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025