Cloud Seeding: Delhi's Experimental Step Towards Cleaner Skies

The recent cloud seeding trials conducted in New Delhi were described as experimental, highlighting the necessity to explore their feasibility before potential implementation, according to M Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES). He emphasized the importance of trials for gathering data, which can lead to either success or failure.

Attending the 11th WMO Scientific Conference on Weather Modification at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, Ravichandran addressed the trials carried out by the Delhi government in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, which aimed to alleviate the city's air pollution crisis. Despite some criticism from political circles, the trials are seen as a valuable step in gathering crucial information on cloud seeding.

Ravichandran remarked that experimentation is necessary for knowledge acquisition and that new scientific advancements, such as Artificial Intelligence, continue to support research efforts. He mentioned that policies might need to evolve to guide future experiments while acknowledging the importance of learning from both successes and failures.

