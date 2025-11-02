Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Western Kenya: Landslide Claims 26 Lives

A landslide in western Kenya's Rift Valley has claimed 26 lives, with 25 people still missing after heavy rain. The government, deploying military planes and disaster specialists, is conducting a search and rescue operation. Climate change is increasing the frequency of such deadly events in the region.

A devastating landslide in western Kenya's Rift Valley has tragically claimed 26 lives, according to a government spokesperson. The landslide followed torrential rains on Saturday, which led to vast destruction in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Currently, 25 individuals remain missing, while 26 have been rescued and are receiving medical care. Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura stated that military planes and disaster response teams have been dispatched to intensify search and rescue efforts.

Floods and landslides have claimed hundreds of lives in Kenya in recent years. Scientists link these extreme weather events to climate change, which is causing more frequent and severe disasters. In neighboring Uganda, landslides have recently resulted in at least 13 deaths.

