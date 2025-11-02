Tragedy Strikes Western Kenya: Landslide Claims 26 Lives

A devastating landslide in western Kenya's Rift Valley has tragically claimed 26 lives, according to a government spokesperson. The landslide followed torrential rains on Saturday, which led to vast destruction in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Currently, 25 individuals remain missing, while 26 have been rescued and are receiving medical care. Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura stated that military planes and disaster response teams have been dispatched to intensify search and rescue efforts.

Floods and landslides have claimed hundreds of lives in Kenya in recent years. Scientists link these extreme weather events to climate change, which is causing more frequent and severe disasters. In neighboring Uganda, landslides have recently resulted in at least 13 deaths.

